CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM)– A Florida man has been charged for allegedly recruiting people from high drug areas, such as Philadelphia, to try and steal money from bank accounts with fake checks.

Camp Hill Police say in April officers responded to Mid Penn Bank and saw a Toyota Camry in the bank drive-through with all four doors open. Police allege that Raynard Spence, another man, and a woman managed to get out after being stopped by the guard and entered another vehicle that fled down 22nd Street.

A second woman who was detained told police that she was from the Kensington area and that someone approached her asking if she wanted free drugs. In exchange for drugs, the woman was told she had to use stolen checks to withdraw money from bank accounts while wearing a disguise, according to a criminal complaint.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The woman was able to give police a description of the men, saying they had gold teeth. Police said photos of Spence that they got later in their investigation matched the description.

A fake license plate was found on the abandoned Camry and a Virginia license plate was taped over an Arizona one.

A receipt from a local beauty store for a wig and a check-in slip from a Hershey motel were found in the car and police were given Spence’s name after going to the motel. Police were able to get additional photos of Spence and his address matched the one of the rental car.

Spence’s geo-location on his phone also placed him in the Philadelphia and Camp Hill areas, the criminal complaint shows.

Police also say Spence’s criminal history shows that he was charged for vehicle smash and grabs and then using stolen bank cards to withdraw money in Illinois.

Camp Hill Police say the activity is consistent with a group from the Fort Lauderdale area known as the Felony Lane Gang, which drives to areas like Pennsylvania with a rental car and recruits people in high drug areas. Those recruited are disguised to look like an individual from an ID stolen in a smash and grab and then attempt to take money from the victim’s bank account.

Spences faces numerous charges including felony counts of involuntary servitude, trafficking in individuals, conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility and a misdemeanor count of possessing an instrument of crime with intent to use it.