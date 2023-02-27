LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Florida man was arrested after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of diesel fuel in Lancaster County.

Susquehanna Township Police say Handy Rodriguez was arrested after several victims reported purchases of over $300 in diesel fuel at Sheetz gas stations.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say Rodriguez was taken to Lancaster County Prison on Feb. 22.

According to court records, Rodriguez was charged with two counts of access device fraud and theft by deception. he was released on $50,000 bail.

Anyone with similar cases involving a 2013 White Isuzu with the Florida registration 67ABQV is asked to contact police at 717-426-1164 or by email @ BMcfarla@srpd27.com.