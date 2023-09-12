CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – An annual food truck festival that benefits a group fighting hunger in the Midstate is returning to Carlisle this weekend.

Since its creation in November 1984, Project SHARE has worked to reduce food insecurity in the greater Carlisle area.

This Sunday, September 17, the nonprofit will hold its third annual FARE for SHARE, on the grounds of The Meeting House on Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle. The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. and run until 7 p.m.

The festival will feature 12 food trucks including cuisines from various parts of the world.

The participating trucks include: Banana Leaf, Bricker’s French Fries, Chameleon 1360, Crazy Glazed, Creekview Food Company, Falafel Shack, Farm Show Milkshakes, Gourmet Popcorn, Grappling Shack, Italian Job, Lemons to Love, and Pretzel Spot Café.

FARE for SHARE (Photo courtesy Project SHARE)

FARE for SHARE (Photo courtesy Project SHARE)

FARE for SHARE (Photo courtesy Project SHARE)

FARE for SHARE (Photo courtesy Project SHARE)

“Lots of social media followers are indicating they are planning to attend this year’s FARE based on the list of participating vendors and other activities. Each food truck vendor also has a large following, and we expect a great turnout,” Lisa Maddux, Development Director at Project SHARE said.

In addition to the food trucks, other activities will include live entertainment, a kids zone with a bouncy house, and a Shakespeare troupe.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The annual event began in response to the pandemic as an alternative to the organization’s signature indoor dining fundraiser.

“Even though this event does not earn the amount of fundraising needed nor that was realized from the previous Farm to Table dinners we felt that it was an event open to all of the community that we decided to continue, beyond the reason for its initial beginnings. Our small goal of $2500 from the public can be donated at sites throughout the FARE by using a QR code link or donating at the Project SHARE table,” Joe Kloza, Communications Coordinator at Project SHARE said.

More information including links to each of the vendors is available on Project SHARE’s website at projectSHAREpa.org.