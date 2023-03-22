HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Foot Locker announced during a recent investors meeting, that it plans to close more than 400 stores inside of shopping malls, according to Business Insider.

Foot Locker says that the several hundred store closures are part of their newest business plan that they refer to as “Lace Up”. Moving forward, this plan is meant to act as a “reset” for the business.

Part of this ‘reset’ includes the closing of 400+ shopping mall locations, and instead begin opening free-standing store locations for niche audiences, according to Business Insider. Though Foot Locker will be closing an estimated 420 low-performing stores by 2026, they then plan to open more than 300 new, free-standing stores instead.

According to Business Insider, Foot Locker plans to unveil three new store formats, which include:

15,000 square foot ‘community’ stores 10,000 square foot ‘power’ stores 7,500 square foot ‘house of play’ stores (for children)

According to Foot Locker’s website, there are currently 30 Foot Locker stores across the Keystone State. Here in Central PA, we have four Foot Locker locations, which can be found at:

York Galleria Mall (2899 Whiteford Rd.)

Park City Center Mall (142 Park City Center)

Harrisburg Mall (3501 Paxton St.)

Capital City Mall (3506 Capital City Mall Dr.)

According to Foot Locker’s website, they currently have approximately 2,700 retail stores across the globe, which includes North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

It is still unknown as to what specific stores the retail sneaker chain will be closing, and when those store closures will be announced.

abc27 reached out to Foot Locker for comment but has not heard back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.