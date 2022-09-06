FILE – A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ford Edsel was a notorious failure when it was created, but now, it is a celebrated classic car.

People are gathering in the Midstate for a car convention that will celebrate the Edsel’s 65th anniversary. The Edsel nearly bankrupt the Ford Motor Company due to various mechanical flaws and design problems, but collectors believe the car got a bad rep.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

“Actually, the Edsel was no more worse than other makes in the ’58, it just got a bad reputation. Most people disliked the styling, such as the horse-collar grill, probably its most outstanding feature,” said Ken Dye, an Edsel owner and defender.

The Edsel convention, which is taking place at the Best Western on Park Avenue near Harrisburg, will run from Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 11.