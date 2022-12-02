HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Former abc27 sports director Gregg Mace, who started his career at ab27 in 1979, will be inducted into the Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.

The induction will take place on Mar. 18, 2023, at the GIANT Center in Hershey as part of the Bears’ “Hall of Fame Night.” The Bears play against the Rochester Americans on the same night.

Mace, who covered sports in the Midstate for over 40 years, was a staple in the Hershey Bears community, covering all six of Hershey’s championships since 1980.

Mace also worked with the Bears organization to broadcast and commentate games on abc27.

The Hall of Fame Night will be in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.