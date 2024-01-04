CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A former CVS property in Camp Hill has been listed for lease after the pharmacy closed in 2022.

According to Bennett Williams Commercial, the 10,600 square foot property on Market Street was listed with a drive-thru available.

A brochure also listed the possibility of splitting the existing building into four separate businesses, the smallest space being 1,879 square feet.

The listing notes the building is off Route 15 with access to Route 11 and I-76 with several retailers nearby, including Starbucks, Chipotle, and Giant.

The CVS closed in August 2022 and a Rite Aid across the street had closed last September.