DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a press release from Dauphin County officials, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, a former correctional officer at the Dauphin County Prison was charged with indecent assault of an inmate.

Donald Drybola Jr., 47, of Gettysburg worked as a correctional officer for 21 months before leaving Dauphin County.

According to the press release and court documents, the inmate could not legally consent to the alleged assault, which occurred on Oct. 31, 2022, because Drybola was employed as a correctional officer.

Drybola was issued a summons by a Magisterial District Judge. No date has been set for a preliminary hearing at this time.