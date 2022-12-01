DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 1, Dauphin County detectives arrested a former police officer after he allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets and also allegedly stole three firearms from the evidence locker.

According to Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, detectives arrested Christopher Still, who was formally employed with the Halifax Borough Police Department. The criminal complaint against Still states that he allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets which resulted in the theft of $98,754.50.

According to court records, Still did not work during the times listed on the timesheets that he submitted to receive payment. Between 2019 and 2022, Still allegedly issued no citations or complaints.

Still was also employed and recorded hours with the Marysville Borough Police Department that allegedly overlapped with his recorded hours at Halifax. Still’s colleagues indicated that he was rarely seen at the Halifax station and, when he was present, he was not in uniform and did not complete his work tasks.

An investigation found Still worked with Marysville Borough Police part-time in 2016 and went full-time in January 2017. He resigned with Marysville Borough Police in June 2022. Timesheets indicated Still allegedly filed for time worked at both Marysville and Halifax Borough that showed identical days and hours worked.

When the Criminal Investigation Division conducted an inventory of the Halifax Borough Police Department evidence room after the allegations were made known, the check revealed three firearms were missing. Still allegedly admitted that he took the three firearms and sold them to a gunshop for $500.

Paperwork from the gun shop confirmed that Still sold two of the firearms to the shop, and police recovered those two firearms.

As a result of the investigation, Still was charged with three counts of theft by unlawful taking, one count of theft by deception, and three counts of receiving stolen property.

Still is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on December 13 and bail was set at $50,000.