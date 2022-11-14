EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An employee at a wastewater treatment plant has been charged for allegedly urinating into a water sample test bottle that was sent for borough monitoring.

According to Ephrata Police, in July 2021 the Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management contacted Ephrata Police for concerns about water test results that showed potential contamination and deception.

Officials say the results were way over range and required additional testing. It was determined there was tampering with the test bottle inside the automatic sample test machine.

Samples were sent to the Pennsylvania State Police Laboratory, which showed the presence of urine.

Police interviewed Donald Gibble Jr., an employee of the wastewater treatment plant, who allegedly told police he urinated into the bottle and knew it would misconstrue test results.

Gibble Jr. was charged with criminal mischief and, according to the Acting Ephrata Borough Manager, Gibble Jr. no longer works for the borough.

We are confident that this was an isolated incident and we commend the staff for their efforts to discover, report and rectify the problem,” said Acting Borough Manager Nancy Harris.