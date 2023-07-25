HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A long nightmare is finally over for a former Harrisburg businessman, seven years after a building collapse devastated his shop.

In 2016, part of a retaining wall near the Mulberry Street Bridge collapsed, dumping loads of debris onto Howard Henry’s property. He had to close his tire shop, Howard Tire & Auto, and he’s been mired in court battles ever since.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Now, Henry has settled his lawsuit for just over $5 million, though he’ll take home less than half of that after attorneys’ fees and other costs.

Henry now lives in Florida and when abc27 News talked to him today, he was on his way to pick up his new fishing boat.