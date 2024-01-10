HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two former Harrisburg UPS workers were sentenced for stealing packages they believed to contain smartphones.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Parmod Kumar and Reecha Saini of Harrisburg were sentenced Wednesday for the conspiracy to steal shipments of cell phones.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Kumar and Saini previously admitted that from 2018021 they enlisted employees at a Harrisburg UPS facility to steal packages. Kumar and Saini then paid the employees and arranged for their sale at a Harrisburg convenience store.

Kumar was sentenced to 1 year in prison and Saini was sentenced to eight months by Judge Sylvia Rambo. Both were also ordered to pay over $142,000 in restitution.