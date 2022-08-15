WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The site in Wormleysburg, Cumberland County, that was Harsco’s headquarters will not be Harsco’s headquarters anymore, but it will still be a headquarters building.

It was the Harsco building for half a century, but Harsco has moved to Philadelphia.

As first reported by BizNewsPA, the Rhodes Development Group has bought the building for itself. It will move there from its current home in Lemoyne.

BizNewsPA says Harsco’s HVAC and plumbing business is staying here despite the rest of the company moving to Philadelphia.