(WHTM) – Three horses who were members of the now dissolved Lancaster City Police’s Mounted Unit have joined the New Jersey State Police.

State Police say the three Percheron horses named King, Angus, and Jake were donated by Lancaster City Police. The horses range in ages from 8 to 10 years old and joined their first detail in Hammonton on Saturday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“King, Jake and Angus fit in wonderfully and seemed to enjoy horsing around with all the other horses,” said New Jersey State Police.

Lancaster’s mounted unit was in operation for 44 years before dissolving in the fall due to staffing changes and community needs.

Officers who were members of the Mounted Unit were integrated into the patrol division.

“Integrating the mounted officers back into platoons will ease the strain on patrol officers and alleviate some financial burden on taxpayers who cover the costs of necessary overtime pay, estimated to be $900,000 in 2023 alone,” Police Chief Richard Mendez said in September.