Disclaimer: This story contains allegations of sexual assault

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple personal care home residents in West Hempfield Township.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 68-year-old James Zook was originally arrested and charged in Nov. 2022 with one count each of institutional sexual assault and indecent assault.

The district attorney’s office alleges that Zook, who was a caretaker at Faith Friendship Villa for 20 years, sexually assaulted a resident weekly or bi-weekly beginning in either late 2020 or early 2021 and ending in August 2022. Faith Friendship Villa is a non-profit personal care home for people with mental illness and other disabilities.

The office notes after further investigation additional charges were filed on Tuesday, Jan. 31, based on other victims coming forward alleging abuse.

As quoted in the release, the additional charges which have been separated by docket include the following:

Four counts of institutional sexual assault, seven counts of indecent assault, one count of disorderly conduct

Two counts of institutional sexual assault and two counts of indecent assault

Three counts of institutional sexual assault and three counts of indecent assault

One count of institutional sexual assault and one count of indecent assault

One count of institutional sexual assault and one count of indecent assault

10 counts of institutional sexual assault and 10 counts of indecent assault

One count of institutional sexual assault and one count of indecent assault

One count of institutional sexual assault and one count of indecent assault

One count of institutional sexual assault and one count of indecent assault

304 counts of institutional sexual assault and 305 counts of indecent assault

In total, Zook has been charged with 329 counts of institutional sexual assault, 333 counts of indecent assault, as well as one count of disorderly conduct.

All of the alleged victims participated in interviews with the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance Center and revealed sexual abuse spanning from 2007 until 2022.

According to a criminal complaint, a longtime male resident reported to police that Zook allegedly grope his buttocks multiple times. Other male residents alleged being groped, hugged, and kissed by Zook.

In November police say an employee reported Zook allegedly purchased a pornographic video at a resident’s request and that Zook “wanted to watch it with him” and made inappropriate comments. One male resident alleged Zook inappropriately touched him under his clothing for years.

West Hempfield Township Police Captain George Brace filed charges which were approved by Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller.

According to court records, Zook’s bail was set at $50,000.