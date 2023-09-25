LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – James Zook, a former caretaker at Faith Friendship Villa in Lancaster County, has pleaded guilty to 329 charges related to the sexual assault of residents at the personal care home for individuals with mental illness and other disabilities.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, Zook faces a maximum sentence of 3,094 years after pleading guilty to charges of institutional sexual assault, 333 counts of indecent assault, and one count of disorderly conduct.

Residents complained that Zook inappropriately touched them, made inappropriate comments, and purchased a pornographic video for a resident. He was first arrested in November 2022 and additional charges were filed in January 2023.

Zook worked at the facility for approximately 20 years with abuse spanning from 2007 until 2022.

Zook will also undergo a sexually violent predator assessment.