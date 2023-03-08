HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – John Burkhart, the former Officer in Charge of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, pleaded guilty to charges regarding the thefts of approximately $171,000 in forfeited funds, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

The AG’s office says Burkhart stole seized cash, failed to deposit funds, and falsified deposit records between 2015 and 2020 in criminal cases being investigated by the drug task force.

Money stolen by Burkhart was first taken from the task force’s safe, according to the AG’s office.

“Mr. Burkhart broke the law and violated public trust when he stole forfeited resources from Lancaster County to line his own pocket,” Attorney General Henry said. “This guilty plea closes a painful chapter for Lancaster County and is a reminder that our office will be tenacious in holding anyone who violates public trust and breaks the law accountable – regardless of their occupation or rank.”

Burkhart pleaded guilty to Theft by Deception and Theft by Failure to Make a Required Disposition of Funds and will be sentenced at a later date.

This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Megan Madaffari.