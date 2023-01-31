MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say a former Wendy’s employee has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at the restaurant.

Northwest Regional Police say on January 29 at 9:16 p.m. officers responded to a fight in progress at the restaurant on South Market Street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers were told a former employee identified as Julian Knight allegedly entered the building and was involved in a fight with employees who were working.

Police say Knight allegedly brandished a handgun and pointed it at employees.

Knight, 20, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person. He is being held on $100,000 bail in the Lancaster County Prison.