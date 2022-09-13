LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate man is charged with decades-old child sexual assault allegations in Virginia and was arrested in Palmyra on Sept. 5.

Shawn Gooden, 47, is being held at Lebanon County Prison after North Londonderry police took him into custody at the request of police in Prince William County, Virginia.

Police in Virginia say Gooden is under investigation for the alleged sexual assault of a child between 1997 and 2000. They say the child was between 9 and 13 years old at that time.

During an investigation, detectives say Gooden also allegedly assaulted another victim who was between 8 and 12 years old, abc27 sister-station WRIC reported.

Police in Virginia say these were not random victims and they were already in Gooden’s life prior to the dates of the alleged assaults.

abc27 has been following reports of Gooden’s connections to several Midstate organizations and has confirmed that he was a lawyer with the Thomas, Thomas & Hafer law firm and was previously a volunteer board member with the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council.

Ronald Gardner, Scout Executive and CEO of the Boy Scouts New Birth of Freedom Council, said in a statement, “The allegations against Shawn Gooden are disturbing and opposed to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) stands.”

Gardner said Gooden was a former volunteer council board member and had not been active since 2019, although his term formally ended in May of this year. “We have no record of him being registered at the time of the allegations,” Gardner said.

Gardner also said in the statement, “It is our understanding at this time that the alleged behaviors do not involve Scouts, but we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.”

Gooden has been placed into the Volunteer Screening Database and will no longer be permitted to register as a volunteer in the Boy Scouts of America or participate in any capacity, according to Gardner.

Thomas, Thomas & Hafer LLP said they is not able to offer public comment on this situation.

abc27 has contacted Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf to ask whether she is involved in any local investigation beyond assisting the police in Virginia.

Gooden has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties, two counts of forcible sodomy, and five counts of aggravated sexual battery, WRIC reported.