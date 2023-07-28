(WHTM) – A former local lawyer, scout leader, and church leader who lived in the Midstate who already pleaded guilty in Virginia to charges of assaulting a child and now faces abuse charges here in Pennsylvania.

Shawn Gooden was a lawyer at a Harrisburg law firm and formerly served as a local leader with the Church of Jesus Christ and Latter Day Saints in Lebanon County. Gooden was also involved with the Boy Scouts because of a previous partnership between the church and the Scouts.

Last week, Gooden pleaded guilty to charges in Virginia of assaulting a child that dates back to the 1990s. Now Gooden faces charges in Pennsylvania.

Investigators allege Gooden assaulted a child in 2000 in Berks County.

Pennsylvania State Police spoke with abc27 this morning about those roles Gooden held.

“A lot of those occupations in general lead to a lot of contact with a lot of people on a regular basis. our investigators just want to urge the public, if they have any information or they’re aware of any other victims of Mr. Gooden to reach out to law enforcement and report that right away,” said Lt. Adam Reed, Pennsylvania State Police Spokesperson. “These charges are very serious, including rape and other forcible felonies”

The law firm previously told abc27 that it was aware of the allegations but couldn’t comment further.

The Boy Scouts also told abc27 that they were aware and had no information of allegations against Gooden involving scouts but had added him to a database of people who aren’t allowed to be involved with the organization.

The church didn’t speak with abc27.

abc27 has reached out to the lawyer now listed as representing Gooden locally.

Gooden remains in Virginia awaiting sentencing and is now also awaiting trial in Pennsylvania. He’s facing charges including rape of a person less than 13, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13, and corruption of minors.