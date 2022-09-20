(WHTM) – Ten former Middletown football players are facing charges after a hazing investigation found three students were sexually assaulted during an August 11 practice, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office.

The District Attorney’s office says police determined that over a period of approximately 20 minutes three students were sexually assaulted in the turf room when students were alone without the presence of any adults. Police learned three other students were assaulted over the last year including at least one at a residence.

District Attorney Francis Chardo says all of the assaults involve the same two main perpetrators.

School district officials have said an additional hazing incident was recorded in a heat acclimation room. The District Attorney’s office says as many as six other students may have been assaulted at a summer football camp, and some victims have been reluctant to cooperate with the police.

According to Chardo, two 17-year-olds, have been charged with multiple counts of criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault, and hazing.

Gettle indicated, “this investigation did not involve just hazing or ‘boys will be boys’ conduct. Rather, two of these individuals committed repeated sexual assaults and encouraged others to participate under the guise of hazing.”

Police also charged one student, 16, with unlawful restraint, simple assault and hazing. Three students (two ages 16 and one 17) were charged with unlawful restraint and hazing. Police also charged four students (two 16 and two 17) with violating the hazing statute.

Chardo says Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle indicated that all of the cases will be handled through the juvenile system. Three Middletown football players’ families have gotten lawyers from a Harrisburg law firm that specializes in sexual abuse cases following a hazing incident among the football team.

The charges filed involved assaults on six student-athletes with ages ranging from 14-17. Seven students were expelled from the school amid the investigation.

The Middletown football season was canceled and football coach Scott Acria resigned amid the hazing investigation.

In August District Superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter said leaders are taking the allegations seriously and have been working with Lower Swatara Township Police and the district attorney’s office, which are both investigating.

“This district understands that these images that were captured in the video are very concerning, to say the least. In addition, this situation is certainly not a reflection of the entire Middletown football team, nor does it represent the universal values that Middletown Area School District tries to instill in all student-athletes,” said Hunter.

Middletown Area School District announced a new three-phase anti-hazing initiative that includes education, prevention, and a cultural shift.

District Attorney Chardo noted that the Middletown Area School District was very cooperative through the investigation. “The school district went above and beyond to ensure that it cooperated completely with the police investigation.” To date, the investigation has shown that none of the coaches or school administrators knew of the incidents until the day it was reported to the police. Additionally, the school district took immediate action to remove all the known perpetrators from the school to ensure that the victims were not further traumatized.

Individuals with information related to those incidents are encouraged to contact the police at Dauphin County detectives at (717) 780-6200.