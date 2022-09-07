(WHTM) – Seven former Middletown football players were expelled after a hazing investigation that led to the cancelation of this year’s football season.

The expulsions were approved during a Middletown Area School District school board meeting on Tuesday.

On August 19 Middletown football coach Scott Acri resigned amid the investigation into a video from August 11 showing students pinning down clothed teammates and poking them in the buttocks with a muscle therapy gun and another piece of athletic equipment.

District officials previously stated they were working with Lower Swatara Township Police and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office, which are both investigating.

Three Middletown football players’ families have retained lawyers from a Harrisburg law firm that specializes in representing victims of sexual abuse cases.

“This district understands that these images that were captured in the video are very concerning, to say the least. In addition, this situation is certainly not a reflection of the entire Middletown football team, nor does it represent the universal values that Middletown Area School District tries to instill in all student-athletes,” said District Superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter in a prior press release.

In response to the Middletown news, a nearby school has already offered opportunities for the band and cheerleading teams to perform.