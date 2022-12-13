FILE – This July 30, 2019, file photo shows a sign outside a Taco Bell restaurant in Conyers, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County.

According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer.

Pictures inside the location show tables and counters from the former restaurant still in place. However, the walk-in cooler/freezer no longer has any Locos Tacos or Mexican Pizzas for the next tenant.

The location has access from Highway 522 with signage and a drive-thru available. It’s located across from Harbor Freight, Tractor Supply, AutoZone, and a current Taco Bell location.

The building is also adjacent to a Snappy’s convenience store and gas station along Hoss Drive.

Lewistown is located about 30 minutes south of State College and an hour north of Harrisburg.