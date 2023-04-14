SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A park in Shippensburg that used to be a pair of quarries is getting a dramatic transformation this week.

On Friday and Saturday, volunteers will be planting trees in Furnace Run Park in Shippensburg. Their goal is to plant 14,000 bare-root trees and shrubs that are native to Pennsylvania.

Southampton Township bought the land thanks to a state grant after the previous owners stopped the two quarry productions.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is also working on an initiative to plant 10 million trees across Pennsylvania.

“The hope is that it is going to reforest and with that it will provide habitat and food for the wildlife travelling through the park or living here. A myriad of environmental benefits,” said Kristen Hoke of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Other than the initial purchase of the land, the planting project will cost the township nothing. The Pennsylvania Environmental Council paid for the prep work and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation donated all the trees.