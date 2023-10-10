(WHTM) – Jeffrey Tierno Jr., the now former president of South Central PA Softball in York County, has been charged with numerous child sex crimes.

According to Elizabethtown Police, on August 14 officers were contacted by Spring Garden Township Police regarding a child pornography case reported to them.

Officers met with the mother of an underage boy who alleged Jeffrey Tierno Jr. was having inappropriate conversations with her son.

Police reviewed Facebook Messenger and Snapchat conversations and pictures they say were sexual in nature. Police also found additional Snapchat messages with unknown individuals that included inappropriate comments.

According to a criminal complaint, during an interview with Elizabethtown Police on September 14, Tierno Jr. “admitted that he engaged in “inappropriate talk” and further admitted to talking about “sexual things” with Juvenile Victim #1,” as well as sending inappropriate pictures.

Tierno Jr. has been charged with solicitation of sexual abuse of children, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, and corruption of minors.

Tierno Jr’s bail was set at $200,000 with a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 13.