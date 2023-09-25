YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A former York County high school teacher pleaded guilty on Monday to charges relating to a sexual relationship with a student.

Southern York County Regional Police said that 30-year-old Emily Lehneis, of Hanover, pleaded guilty to one felony count of institutional sexual assault — school involving a student, and a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.

Lehneis was a teacher at Susquehannock High School, police said. The high school has more than 900 enrolled students, according to the National Center for Education Statistics website.

There was an investigation that lasted six months into Lehneis’ “inappropriate” relationship with a student, which led to her arrest, police said.

Sentencing for Lehneis is scheduled for Dec. 26, online court documents show.