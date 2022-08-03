YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was charged with allegedly stealing $6,400 in federal program funds while he was principal of a local charter school

According to the United States Attorney Gerard Karam, Leonard Hart was charged with theft of Federal Program Funds.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says that in May 2018, Hart allegedly “obtained by fraud and misapplied approximately $6,400 from Lincoln Charter School, York, Pennsylvania, while employed as the CEO and Principal of the school.”

During that time, the school received grants funded by the U.S Department of Education.

According to Lincoln Charter School’s website, Hart is no longer the principal and is not listed on the staff page.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ravi Romel Sharma is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.