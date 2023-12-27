YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A former York County school teacher was sentenced to serve 1-2 years in prison for having sexual contact with a student.

According to court records, former Susquehannock High School teacher Emily Lehneis will also serve five years probation for corruption of minors.

She’ll also have to complete Sex Offender Treatment and abide by the Adult Probation Sex offender Conditions, have no contact with the victim, and pay $8,520 in restitution.

Five other felony charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Lehneis had pled guilty to the intercourse/sexual contact with a student and corruption of minors charges in September after a six month Southern Regional Police investigation into Lehneis’ inappropriate relationship with a high school student.