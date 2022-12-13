LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster arrested four people after a traffic stop resulted in the recovery of multiple drugs and a firearm.

On December 12 at 10:22 p.m., Lancaster City Police say officers conducted a traffic stop on the 300 block of New Holland Ave.

Inside the vehicle, police say they recovered 899 packets of Fentanyl, 33.8 grams of crack and powder cocaine, 46.4 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and one unlawfully possessed handgun.

Four people are now facing either misdemeanor or felony charges relating to the traffic stop.

Gustavo Alers-Machado was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Marijuana, Buprenorphine sublingual films, and Clonazepam (one count for each substance) (F), Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License (F3), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M).

Jonathan Figueroa was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Crack Cocaine (one count for each substance) (F), Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana (M), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M).

Roberto Sanchez-Garcia was charged with Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence (M2), Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana (M), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M), and Driving Without a License (S).

Olga Nazario-Morales was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M).