LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A high-speed chase in Lancaster County ended with four people being charged, according to Northwest Regional Police.

Sarah Medina, 20, of New Cumberland, Joseph Rivera, 18, Damiere Walker, 19, and a 15-year-old male, all from Harrisburg, face charges after stealing items out of numerous vehicles before leading police on a pursuit in a silver Hyundai Sonata on Tuesday, June 27, police wrote in a news release.

The pursuit lasted just under 30 minutes, according to police documents. Medina, who was driving the car, hit speeds that were over 110 mph when the pursuit went on PA 283 West.

A box of rifle ammunition, a pistol and money were stolen out of ten vehicles located in the 100 block of Hillcrest Lane. After the chase everything was recovered besides the gun, police wrote.

A drone was used to look for the suspects after police got reports of multiple people running through backyards and one of a vehicle that was rooted through before 12:30 a.m.

The Sonata was spotted, and police tailed it, trying to pull it over for faulty break lights, but Medina took off onto Maytown Road, according to police. The chase ended and the group was taken into custody when Pennsylvania State Police were able to use a PIT maneuver near an off-ramp to I-283.

It was noted in the charging documents that Medina weaved her way in and out of oncoming traffic multiple times, drove through parking lots, a red light and numerous stop signs. Medina also went through a cornfield, a private garden, a backyard and a side yard.

Police documents state that one of the people in the car threw a box of rifle ammunition out the window during the chase.

Medina is being charged with a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude officer and misdemeanor counts of agricultural vandalism and theft from a motor vehicle. She also faces 16 counts of summary traffic violations.

Medina was taken to the Lancaster County Prison where she posted her bail of $20,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.

Walker was discovered to have an outstanding warrant in Harrisburg for the discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and was turned over to city police. He is currently in Dauphin County Jail and faces additional misdemeanor charges.

Rivera and the teenager were both charged with misdemeanor theft from a motor vehicle and were released.

The group will also face a felony charge for stealing the pistol, police wrote. An additional charge is also expected to be filed against Walker, Rivera and the teen.