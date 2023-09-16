FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a pursuit took place around 2:36 a.m. on September 14 near 736 Prospect Avenue.

Police say that the pursuit with a 2016 blue Subaru lasted around 12.5 miles before police successfully deflated the tires of the fleeing vehicle with spike strips.

Police state that after all four occupants were taken out of the vehicle police found that the vehicle was stolen.

Two of the occupants were allegedly in possession of firearms illegally, police state.

Police say that all four of the occupants will face charges. The identities of those involved were not released, but State Police say one was 16 years old.