LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four people were injured in a crash between a horse and buggy and a 2020 Ford Explorer on July 11, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at about 9:53 p.m. on Old Philadelphia Pike just east of Martin Rd, Salisbury Township.

According to police, the crash happened when the driver of the SUV got distracted looking down at the GPS on his phone. Police say when the driver shifted his view back to the road, the buggy was directly in front of him.

According to police, the driver attempted to brake but could not slow down quickly enough and rear-ended the buggy.

Police say this caused the buggy to overturn ejecting all four buggy occupants on the road.

The four buggy occupants were then transported by EMS to Lancaster General Hospital for their injuries, according to police.

As of July 12, two of the people were discharged with minor scrapes and lacerations and the other two remain in the hospital for treatment on their injuries. Police say these injuries may include possible broken bones and head injuries.