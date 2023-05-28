HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Four people were injured in an overnight Harrisburg shooting, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of North 3rd Street in Harrisburg around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday for multiple reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered multiple spent shell casings and blood at the scene. Police learned that around the same time, four men arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police believe the men were shot near North 3rd and Herr Streets after leaving an establishment in the area.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.