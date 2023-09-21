CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — In Carlisle, the U.S. Army has finalized its sixth disinterment project, returning four Native American children to their families after more than 100 years, however, the recovery of a fifth child’s remains was unsuccessful.

These children died after being sent to the Carlisle Indian Industrial School over a century ago.

The Office of Army Cemeteries (OAC) found that remains in the gravesites assigned to Beau Neal (Northern Arapaho), Launy Shorty (Blackfeet), Amos Lafromboise (Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate) and Edward Upright (Spirit Lake) were biologically consistent with the information in their student and burial location records.

However, while these four children were returned to their families, returning the remains of a fifth child proved impossible.

Last week, the army disinterred the grave marked with the headstone of Edward Spott of the Puyallup tribe.

Instead of finding the remains of a 17 to 18-year-old male, analysis showed the remains to be consistent with a woman in her late teens to early 20s.

The remains of the unknown woman were reburied over the weekend with the help of Spott’s family and Puyallup tribal members.

The Army says it will review all available resources and look for new information to help identify the error in order to make an effort to return Spott to his family and the Puyallup Tribe. The Office of Army Cemeteries is also working with tribes across the country to identify the unknown woman.

“The Army is truly saddened we were unable to return Eddie to his family this year,” said Karen Durham-Aguilera, Executive Director, Office of Army Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery. “We remain honored to have had the opportunity to work with these Native American families and to help them find closure. On behalf of my team, I would like to thank all of the families for placing their trust in us throughout this journey in returning their children home.”

abc27 reached out to Edward Spott’s family before the disinterment project began. They came to Carlisle last week hoping to collect his remains.

The Office of Army Cemeteries told abc27 that the Carlisle Indian School Cemetery was relocated in the early 1900s from the current site of the War College. Records from that time period are not always thorough.

“Any time we present the results of our findings to a family, it’s deeply personal and emotional. It’s disappointing, not only for my staff, but personally, it is one of the hardest communications that anyone could make,” Renea Yates director of the Office of Cemeteries said. “The Puyallup family this year were extremely graceful and extraordinarily strong.”

According to the Army, the four other children were returned to their families in a dignified transfer ceremony, and several have already been reinterred on their native lands.

The Carlisle Barracks Post Cemetery will re-open to visitors starting Friday, Sept. 21.