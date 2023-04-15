PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is known for its expansive history and is also known for many historic restaurants around the commonwealth.

Here are a few restaurants that stand out due to their history and their setting in Pennsylvania.

Blue Bell Inn, Blue Bell

This restaurant located in Lancaster County opened back in 1743 under the name “White House”. Their website states that the building housed hunters throughout the area. In 1796, a tower was built over the Inn to house a distinct bell, and the establishment’s name was changed from The White House to The Blue Bell Inn.

The Inn is famous because it housed George Washington during the Revolutionary War, and was the catalyst for the town being renamed from Pigeontown to Blue Ball in 1840.

Bube’s Brewery, Mount Joy

One of the only 19th-century breweries can be found right here in the Midstate. Bube’s Brewery was founded in 1876 by German immigrant Alois Bube. The brewery stands as Bube’s life work, which is according to their website.

By the 1900s, Bube had a successful business but suddenly died in 1908. The restaurant states that the brewery is the only “lager era” brewery that is almost in complete condition in the United States.

The Dobbin House, Gettysburg

This is the oldest, most historic home in Gettysburg, according to the restaurant’s website. Reverend Alexander Dobbin built the house to begin a new life in America for himself and his family back in the 1700s.

The house is now listed on the National Register for Historic Places and is a colonial restaurant that features candlelights, food, and service that bring back the sights sounds and tastes from two centuries ago.

Alfred’s Victorian Restaurant, Middletown

This restaurant specializes in Northern Italian cuisine, homemade ingredients, and tableside flambe, which is according to their website. The mansion it is housed in was purchased in 1969 by Alfred D. Pellegrini of Hershey. The mansion inspired Pellegrini to renovate the whole building to be a place for unique dining.

Original fixtures were repaired, decorative woodwork was polished, and stained-glass windows were cleaned. Alfred’s Victorian is currently on the National Register of Historic Places and still wins awards of local and national acclaim.