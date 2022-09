HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Four adults were shot at an after hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg, according to Harrisburg Communications Director Matt Maisel.

The shooting happened on Lace Street off of Derry and 23rd Streets around 3 a.m.

All four of the victims were hospitalized, two in critical condition.

Harrisburg Police are expected to release more information as it becomes available.