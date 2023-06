(WHTM) – July 4 is fast approaching and with Independence Day comes fireworks. If you are searching for a firework show happening in Central Pennsylvania, abc27 has you covered.

abc27 has compiled a list of Fourth of July fireworks shows happening in Central Pennsylvania.

Adams County

Carrol Valley Borough – Near Carroll Commons on 5685 Fairfield Road Tuesday, July 4 at 6:30 p.m. Live music Food trucks Drink trucks

A Gettysburg Fourth! – Gettysburg Area Rec Park Tuesday, July 4 Food trucks Music Bingo



Cumberland County

Fun Food Fest – 5002 Hampden Park Dr, Mechanicsburg Saturday, July 8 at 1 p.m. Pool games Music Food trucks

Newville Lions Club Community Fair – 433 Shippensburg Road, Newville Friday, July 7 at 10 p.m. Fair runs from Wednesday, July 5 through Saturday, July 8



Dauphin County

Franklin County

Waynesboro Summer Jubilee Tuesday, July 4 5K run Kid’s zone Food Craft vendors Live entertainment



Lancaster County

Lebanon County

Lebanon July 4 Fireworks – Coleman Memorial Park, Lebanon Tuesday, July 4 at 9 p.m.



Mifflin County

2023 Independence Day Fireworks Display – Mifflin County Industrial Development Plaza, Lewistown Saturday, July 1 at 9:30 p.m.



Perry County

New Bloomfield Fireman’s Carnival Tuesday, July 4 at 10:30 p.m. Carnival runs from Tuesday, July 4 to Saturday, July 8



York County

Shrewsbury Firemens Carnival – Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, Shrewsbury Friday, June 30 at 10 p.m. Carnival runs from Monday, June 26 to Saturday, July 1

Grace Family Fireworks – Grace Baptist Church of Lewisberry Saturday, July 1 at 9:15 p.m. Food Children activities

Springettsbury Township Fireworks – Springettsbury Township Park Sunday, July 2 at dusk



Share your community’s July 4 firework events by emailing news@abc27.com