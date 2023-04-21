CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular, long-time movie theatre recently closed its doors earlier this month.

The AMC Classic Chambersburg 7 movie theatre at the Chambersburg Mall recently closed its doors earlier this month. According to AMC’s website, the “AMC Classic Chambersburg 7 has Permanently closed. We hope to see you at our next nearest location: AMC Classic Camp Hill 12.”

The next nearest AMC Classic Camp Hill 12 is located at 3432 Simpson Ferry Road.

According to a message left behind by the movie theatre’s general manager Bill Henry, the long-time movie theatre first opened its doors back in 1989.

Courtesy of Keith Shaub

The AMC movie theatre officially closed back on April 16, according to the Chambersburg Mall’s general manager Robert Woodring.

The Chambersburg Mall is located at 3055 Black Gap Road.

abc27 news reached out to AMC for comment but did not hear back prior to publication.