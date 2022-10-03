FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Want to find old records in Franklin County? Well it’s a lot easier now.

The new Franklin County Archives building opened on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 in Chambersburg, just one block away from the Franklin County Administrators Building on North 2nd Street.

Archives and records from Franklin County are now under one roof.

“We can help them find the things that they might need to find the history of their house in Franklin County or to find genealogy records, you can do that here in one place,” said Rikki Chesley, Director of Archives and Record Management, Franklin County.

The new building comes as part of an improvement plan for the Franklin County Courthouse and other government buildings in the Chambersburg area.

The Franklin County Archives is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.