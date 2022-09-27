FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Franklin County.

Troopers say on Sept. 19 around 10:17 a.m. a woman walked into the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West with a black duffle bag. The woman told the teller to put all the money in the bag, placed her right hand in her right front coat pocket, placed it on the counter and stated to the teller, “don’t make me use what I have in here.”

The teller complied placing the remaining money in the duffle bag and the woman fled to a dark blue Jeep Patriot with white paper covering the Maryland registrations.

State Police did not say how much money was taken.

The suspect is described as a Black female with black hair, approximately 35-55 years of age, five feet two inches, and 140 pounds. She was wearing a blue surgical mask, clear surgical gloves, a dark blue cardigan style jacket, a lavender undershirt with small horizontal stripes, black pants, a blue top, and black sneakers with “S” on the side, possibly Sketchers.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Trooper Hull, PSP, Chambersburg Station, at (717) 264-5161