MERCERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a woman after a bank robbery in Franklin County on Tuesday.

State Police say on Nov. 1 at 9:45 a.m. a woman walked into Community State Bank on N. Main Street and demanded cash be placed into a bag.

State Police say the woman did not brandish a weapon but did threaten to shoot the tellers if they did not comply. After receiving cash from the tellers the woman excited and left in a silver Chevrolet Sonic driving west on State Route 16.

State Police described the woman as 5’4″-5’5″ with a dark complexion, medium build, and approximately 30-40 years old. She was described as wearing eyeglasses, a gray hoodie, a face mask, black pants, and dark sneakers with white trim.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.