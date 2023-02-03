FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.

Police say that Martin was allegedly linked to two separate vehicles that were used during the three robberies. On Feb. 2, an arrested warrant was obtained for Martin. She was taken into custody by the Washington County, Maryland Sherrif’s Office and a search warrant was obtained on the same day.

While executing the search warrant at Martin’s home, police stated there were multiple items of evidence that were obtained and sized. Items included in the residence were around $15,000 cash found inside a bag that was used during one of the robberies.

Martin is currently incarcerated in the Washington County Detention Center and is waiting for extradition back to Pennsylvania for further prosecution.