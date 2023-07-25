FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Broadband expansion efforts have increased across Pennsylvania, and residents of Franklin County were not shy about giving feedback on their service on Tuesday.

Franklin County commissioners wanted to hear from locals about their broadband they got an earful.

“I live in a home here that’s about miles from downtown different parts of my home I do not get Wi-Fi very well I have to move outside the house or to a different part of the house,” Franklin County resident Paul Sawyers said.

Ongoing issues that were laid bare during the pandemic.

“I do feel it’s something in today’s day and age I feel that broadband is a necessary utility no different than electricity or water homes needed now more than ever and I think that came to light when COVID happened a couple of years ago and people were stuck in their homes,” IT Director Franklin County Commissioner Noll Wilt said.

The pandemic’s long gone but broadband issues linger.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It may be two to five years until we get anything done it’s a it’s something that we have to get grant money and partner with people and it, not something that is going to happen next month or next year,” Wilt said.

And commissioners hope the feedback from residents speeds up the process and delivers high-speed internet.

“I think we have a good basis of where we want to build out those services but I think the survey will help us tweak that a little bit and dial in a little better on some of the neighborhoods people who need,” Wilt said.

To give feedback about the survey visit Franklin County’s website.