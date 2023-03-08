FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Franklin County is growing fast, and leaders know that they need to greatly improve the quality of broadband for schools, businesses, and homes.

Although, it is going to be a slow process. Franklin County Commissioners delivered a presentation last night to discuss the matter.

A survey that was conducted by the county found that the northern part of the county has the worst access.

Many people complained that they frequently experience delays, however it is believed that they won’t see improvements for five to 10 years.

The county expects to have a final plan by next month.