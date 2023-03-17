FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Representative Rob Kauffman (R-Franklin) announced funding to four Franklin County communities on Friday.

“I am so pleased to have these worthy organizations receive state funding through this highly competitive program,” said Kauffman.

Chambersburg Borough received $879,865 that will be used to construct an open-air amphitheater. Construction of the amphitheater will include pedestrian pathways, hardscape seating, spacing, and more.

“This funding would not be possible without the support of the borough, Rep. Kauffman, Sen. Mastriano and the Commonwealth Financing Authority. We look forward to the day we can unveil the completed project, which will offer an exciting outdoor space for musical performances and entertainment. It is our hope this project also serves as a catalyst for revitalization of all the properties along Lincoln Way West,” said Sam Thrush, president of Downtown Chambersburg Inc.

The Marion Volunteer Fire Company was awarded $374,310 to purchase a new ambulance.

“The Marion Volunteer Fire Company was excited to hear the news that the PA Commonwealth Financing Authority awarded our company a $374,310 grant from Local Share Accounts funds, which will allow us to replace our 2001 ambulance to better serve the community. Many thanks to our administrator, Jim Birgfeld, and Guilford Township supervisor, Don Clapper, for completing and submitting all the necessary documents required to be considered for this funding. Receiving this grant for an ambulance allows our fundraising efforts to now be directed to other needed equipment and improvements to our station,” said Amy Murray, president of Marion Volunteer Fire Company.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department received $53,708 being used for a K9-equipped vehicle.

“The money awarded to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the purchase of a new K9 vehicle is a game changer. Since K9 Iron joined the sheriff’s office family in 2022, he has been serving Franklin County and the South-Central region with pride. Since graduating the basic academy in April of 2022, K9 Iron and his handler, have responded to many calls, and done hundreds of proactive searches within Franklin County. Proactive sweeps are conducted at schools, businesses and government buildings. Due to the type of work they do and their need to always be available, a reliable and specially equipped vehicle is paramount to maximizing this resource. This money will ensure they can go where needed quickly, safely and ready to go to work,” said Chief Deputy Benjamin Sites.

The Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County will purchase a Ford F-250 with the $65,888 they were awarded. The Chambersburg office will use this truck to deliver tools and materials.

Funding was awarded under the Local Share Account program, which is funded by revenue collected as part of Pennsylvania’s Gaming Act, not by taxpayer dollars.