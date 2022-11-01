The best quality pickleballs are made using a single piece of plastic to maintain structural integrity.

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Greencastle Chamber of Commerce sent out a press release Tuesday that highlighted fundraising efforts from the Jerome R. King Playground Association (JRKP) on N. Carlisle St., in the borough.

The donations are going to be utilized to renovate two existing tennis courts that are in need of maintenance, and turn them into four dedicated Pickleball courts. This highly anticipated project is expected to cost about $45,000.

The goal, which was announced in a release on August 1, 2022, was to raise $20,000 in donations – which would in turn be matched by an anonymous benefactor who has previously pledged to do so.

According to Lon Barkdoll, President of the JRKP, the non-profit organization has currently raised $16,000 from about 32 different individuals and local businesses – leaving the association just $4,000 shy of its goal.

Nonetheless, Barkdoll believes that the fundraising goal is very obtainable and the project is still on track to get underway at some point in the Spring of 2023.

“I have high hopes that the project will be finished by mid-summer – if not sooner” Barkdoll said.

Barkdoll went on to say that July 1, 2023, seems like a realistic completion date, but will depend on the weather – since nice weather is needed for the asphalt to properly set.

The Jerome R. King Playground is coming up on its 100-year anniversary, having been established back in 1923, according to the release. The playground is 15.5 acres and is home to:

3 large picnic pavilions

Playgrounds for children

3 basketball courts

2 newly renovated tennis courts

a small tee-ball field

a traditional baseball field

If you would like to make a donation you can mail your donation to: Jerome King Playground Association, PO Box 2, Greencastle, PA 17225 – please remember to note the word ‘Pickleball’ on the memo of your check. All donations are tax-deductible.