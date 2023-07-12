FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Franklin County District Attorney Matthew Fogal announced he will not seek re-election after initially announcing his intentions to run earlier this year.

Fogal, who was first appointed District Attorney in 2009 and serves without any political affiliation, said the decision came because “there is simply no viable path to re-election in Franklin County at this time.”

“And as such, I cannot in good conscience ask my friends and neighbors to support me with their signature on nominating papers, and certainly not their subsequent commitment of time, money or spirit,” said Fogal.

Fogal says he looks forward to selecting the best path for his professional career in the coming months.

“It has been my privilege and honor to be the caretaker of this public office,” said Fogal. “I was taught long ago that a prosecutor must always do the right thing, for the right reasons, no matter what, and that is how I have endeavored to serve to all of the people of this county.”

Republican Ian Brink ran unopposed in the May primary while no Democrat candidate was listed on the ballot.

Brink has practiced law in Franklin County since 2005 and has served as the county’s Chief Deputy District Attorney and Chief Public Defender.