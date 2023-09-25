GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) — An electronic processing and recycling company will soon be unveiling a new facility in Greencastle, which is expected to create 300 to 500 new jobs.

According to re:Cycle Reverse Logistics, they will soon be renovating and beginning operations in an existing 550,000-square-foot building on 121 Commerce Avenue in Greencastle. The new facility will be repurposed to support the company’s processing, reuse, and recycling of electronics.

“We are excited to announce re:Cycle Reverse Logistics’ plans to build a new facility in Greencastle,” Lisa Anderson, a spokesperson for re:Cycle Reverse Logistics said. “We are repurposing a vacant industrial building into a state-of-the-art center for the safe and responsible reuse and refurbishment of electronic equipment used in data centers. We look forward to building a facility that creates good-paying jobs, new tax revenue and economic growth for the community for years to come.”

According to re:Cycle Reverse Logistics, the new state-of-the-art facility is expected to begin operations at some point in 2024. Additionally, open positions and the start of the hiring process are expected to go live “at a future date.”

It should be noted that the company expects to generate between 300 and 500 new “high quality jobs” within three years of operating.

re:Cycle Reverse Logistics is a stand-alone company that resides within the Amazon corporate family and provides its services to other Amazon companies. According to the company, this particular recycling facility will receive and process a variety of electronic equipment that was previously used in data centers.

