FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – People came together to share a meal and honor a fallen state police trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr.

A spaghetti dinner and silent auction were held at Saint Thomas Fire Department in Franklin County.

All proceeds will go to the families of Trooper Jacques Rogeau and Lieutenant James Wagner who were both shot during a manhunt in Juniata County in June.

Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr. did not survive.

Chief Thomas Bigler of Saint Thomas Fire and Rescue said, “We wanted to do something for our brothers in blue for the shooting that happened in Juniata County.”

Lieutenant Wagner was released from the hospital last month and is in a rehab facility.