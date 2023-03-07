FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Franklin County is growing quickly, and local leaders know they need to improve the quality of broadband for schools, businesses, and homes. However, the process may be slow.

The Franklin County Commissioners held a presentation on Tuesday night on the subject. A recent survey shows that northern Franklin County has the worst broadband access.

Victoria Kim, a local resident from the southern portion of Franklin County, says she has experienced plenty of delays as well.

Kim was shocked to hear that improvements might not be made for another five or ten years.

“Five years! You know, I’ll probably be, I might be dead,” Kim said.

Franklin County expects to have a final plan by April 2023.